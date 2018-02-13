Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 13, 2018 | 7:35am IST

Germany's carnival

A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. Placard reads "The last of it's kind". REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float depicting Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float depicting leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black widow at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Slogan reads "Next one please". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float depicting Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary group leader Andrea Nahles at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Words read: "Comrades, the end is Nahles". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float depicting French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
