Pictures | Fri Nov 3, 2017 | 6:15pm IST

Getting the iPhone X

A man pays to buy new iPhone Xs from those who just bought at Apple Stores, on a street in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Apple Store staff greets customers who have been waiting in line to purchase Apple's new iPhone X at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
First customers to buy iPhone X Kittiwat Wang, 22, and Mod, 22, of Bangkok pose with their iPhone X at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Apple Store staff greets customers who have been waiting in line to purchase Apple's new iPhone X at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
People queue overnight for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
A man tries out the Animoji feature on an iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
A man tries out the Animoji feature on the iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Apple staff cheer as the first customer for iPhone X enters an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
People queue overnight for the iPhone X launch outside the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
A customer uses the new face-recognition software on the new iPhone X inside the Apple Store in Regents Street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Ayano Tominaga (L) and other customers pose for a selfie photo with a cushion printed with a portrait of Steve Jobs, as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone X in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ayano Tominaga (L) and other customers pose for a selfie photo with a cushion printed with a portrait of Steve Jobs, as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone X in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district....more

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Regents Street before it opens on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
First buyer Yamaura who denied to publicize his first name holds Apple's new iPhone X as he poses to the media after purchasing it at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
A store employee carries Apple's new iPhone X during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
A customer who has just bought Apple's new iPhone X shakes hands with a store employee during its global launch at a cell phone store in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
A man lies in a sleeping bag in front of an Apple store in downtown Cologne, Germany, to be the first for the new iPhone X. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
People look at iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
The first customer shows his new iPhone X after buying it at an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Apple staff hold iPhone X packages at the Apple Store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
One of the first customers shows his new iPhone X after buying it at an Apple Store in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
