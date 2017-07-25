Going hungry in Yemen
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following her death of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front
Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...
The ruins of Mosul
Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Monkey business
India's fascination with the ancestors captured in pictures.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.