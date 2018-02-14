Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 14, 2018 | 11:20pm IST

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany and silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Nordic Men's 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany and silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Nordic Men's 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany and silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Nordic Men's 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 28
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after winning the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after winning the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after winning the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 28
Gold medalist's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate during the victory ceremony following the Luge Men's Doubles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Gold medalist's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate during the victory ceremony following the Luge Men's Doubles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Gold medalist's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate during the victory ceremony following the Luge Men's Doubles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 28
Gold medalist Stina Nilsson of Sweden on the podium after winning the Cross-Country Classic Sprint. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Stina Nilsson of Sweden on the podium after winning the Cross-Country Classic Sprint. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Gold medalist Stina Nilsson of Sweden on the podium after winning the Cross-Country Classic Sprint. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 28
Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada on the podium after the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada on the podium after the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada on the podium after the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 28
Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands reacts after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Women's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands reacts after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Women's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands reacts after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Women's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
6 / 28
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 28
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after winning the gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after winning the gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after winning the gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 28
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts during the victory ceremony following the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts during the victory ceremony following the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts during the victory ceremony following the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 28
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 28
Team Canada celebrates winning gold in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Team Canada celebrates winning gold in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Team Canada celebrates winning gold in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 28
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 28
Gold medalist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea on the podium after winning the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea on the podium after winning the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medalist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea on the podium after winning the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 28
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S. looks on during the flower ceremony for the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S. looks on during the flower ceremony for the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S. looks on during the flower ceremony for the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 28
Perrine Laffont of France celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Moguls. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Perrine Laffont of France celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Moguls. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Perrine Laffont of France celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Moguls. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 28
Gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning the Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning the Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning the Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 28
Gold medalist Marcel Hirscher of Austria, silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France and bronze medalist Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France on the podium after the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalist Marcel Hirscher of Austria, silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France and bronze medalist Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France on the podium after the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalist Marcel Hirscher of Austria, silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France and bronze medalist Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France on the podium after the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 28
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada reacts after winning the gold medal in Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada reacts after winning the gold medal in Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada reacts after winning the gold medal in Men's Moguls. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 28
Gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway, silver medalist Katharina Althaus of Germany and bronze medalist Sara Takanashi of Japan on the podium after the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway, silver medalist Katharina Althaus of Germany and bronze medalist Sara Takanashi of Japan on the podium after the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway, silver medalist Katharina Althaus of Germany and bronze medalist Sara Takanashi of Japan on the podium after the Women's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 28
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada on the podium following the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada on the podium following the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medallist Redmond Gerard of the U.S., silver medallist Max Parrot of Canada and bronze medallist Mark McMorris of Canada on the podium following the Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 28
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after winning the Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after winning the Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after winning the Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 28
Gold medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands on the podium after the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands on the podium after the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands on the podium after the Speed Skating Women's 1500m. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 28
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France on the podium after the Biathlon Men's 12,5km Pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
23 / 28
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 28
Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany on the podium after winning the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany on the podium after winning the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany on the podium after winning the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 28
Gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, silver medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands on the podium following the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, silver medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands on the podium following the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, silver medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands on the podium following the Speed Skating Women's 3000m Finals. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
26 / 28
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Gold medallists, Canada's team, celebrate winning the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 28
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Marte Olsbu of Norway and bronze medalist Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic on the podium following the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Marte Olsbu of Norway and bronze medalist Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic on the podium following the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, silver medalist Marte Olsbu of Norway and bronze medalist Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic on the podium following the Biathlon Women's 7.5km Sprint. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Next Slideshows

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

14 Feb 2018
Maha Shivaratri festival

Maha Shivaratri festival

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva.

14 Feb 2018
Fire rips through historic Haiti market

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

14 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

14 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast