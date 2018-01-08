Edition:
Golden Globe Awards

Oprah Winfrey speaks after accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Graham Broadbent, producer of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Drama.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Frances McDormand, wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Tommy Wiseau congratulates James Franco after Franco won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for The Disaster Artist.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Greta Gerwig, director of Lady Bird, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Nicole Kidman celebrates after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Saoirse Ronan wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Lady Bird.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Sterling K. Brown winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for This Is Us.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Gary Oldman, wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for The Darkest Hour.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Elizabeth Moss speaks after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama The Handmaid's Tale.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Seth Meyers hosts.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenter Barbara Streisand.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenter Salma Hayek Pinault.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Isabelle Huppert and Angelina Jolie.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenter Natalie Portman and Ron Howard.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenter Halle Berry.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Sharon Stone and J.K. Simmons.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Ewan McGregor winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Fargo.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Helen Mirren, Viola Davis presenters.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters (L-R) Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Darren Criss.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Fatih Akin, director/producer In the Fade, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Foreign Language with actress Diane Kruger.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, accepts the award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Alexander Skarsgaard kisses his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Carol Burnett, Jennifer Aniston, presenters.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Roseanne Barr and John Goodman, presenters.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Actress Elisabeth Moss and producers Warren Littlefield and Bruce Miller pose with the awards they won for The Handmaid's Tale for Best Television Series - Drama.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Seth Rogen, presenter.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Laura Dern winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan speaks after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Laura Dern winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Alison Janney winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for I, Tonya.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Amy Poelher and Andy Samberg.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Kate Hudson and Aaron Taylor.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Alexander Skarsgaard holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenter Octavia Spencer.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Martin McDonagh winner Best Screenplay Motion Picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Diane Kruger and director/producer Fatih Akin pose with his award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for In the Fade.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Reese Witherspoon holds the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Lee Unkrich, director of Coco, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Animated.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington pose with Aziz Ansari backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Master of None.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Lee Unkrich, Director of Coco accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Animated.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Bruce Miller, producer and writer for The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, accepting the award for Best Television Series Drama.

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Sam Rockwell holds the award for Best Performance by an

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Presenters Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Allison Janney poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for I, Tonya. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
