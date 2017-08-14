Gorakhpur hospital deaths
A child is seen in the Intensive Care Unit in the Baba Raghav Das hospital in Gorakhpur district, India August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A room containing oxygen tanks is seen in the Baba Raghav Das hospital in Gorakhpur district, India August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man sleeps in a room containing oxygen tanks in the Baba Raghav Das hospital in Gorakhpur district, India August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child sleeps on the floor at the entrance to the Intensive Care Unit in the Baba Raghav Das hospital in Gorakhpur district, India August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children are seen in the Intensive Care Unit in the Baba Raghav Das hospital in Gorakhpur district, India August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Bahadur Nishad holds his son Divaker, 2, as his wife Nandini (R) displays a picture of their son Deepak, 4, who died in the Intensive Care Unit in the Baba Raghav Das hospital in Gorakhpur district, India August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
