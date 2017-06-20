Hats and horses
A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Next Slideshows
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.