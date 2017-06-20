Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 20, 2017 | 7:35pm IST

Hats and horses

A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
1 / 16
General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
2 / 16
A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
3 / 16
Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
4 / 16
A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
5 / 16
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
6 / 16
Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
7 / 16
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
8 / 16
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
9 / 16
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
10 / 16
A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
11 / 16
Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
12 / 16
A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
13 / 16
Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
14 / 16
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
15 / 16
A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

Next Slideshows

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

19 Jun 2017
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

19 Jun 2017
India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

18 Jun 2017
India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

18 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast