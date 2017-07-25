Edition:
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah said on Monday its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border was almost over and urged remaining insurgents in the area to give up, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
