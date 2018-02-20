Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 20, 2018 | 8:00pm IST

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Roosters fight during a match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history for more than one million USD at a stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
People react as they watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
The owner of the winner rooster and his team pose after winning a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Owners of a rooster react after winning a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
