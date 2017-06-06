Edition:
High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

A man holds a wireless device disguised as a belt during a presentation to the media in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China June 6, 2017. Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", were displayed to the media by Shanxi Radio Management Bureau.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A woman holds a pair of earpieces during a presentation to the media.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Wireless devices in shape of erasers.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A wireless device disguised as a watch.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Earpieces.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A staff member is silhouetted as she operates a system to detect wireless activity in examination venues during a presentation to the media.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
