Homeless in Hong Kong

Cheung Muk-gun, 72, takes meat to a store at a street market at Mongkok district in Hong Kong. An apartment of around 250 square feet (23 square meters) in a new building with windows and a bathroom near Mong Kok would rent for about HK$12,000. "Why would I want to spend so much on rent, not to mention other related miscellaneous expenses. After paying all that, my salary could hardly cover my daily expenses," he said. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

