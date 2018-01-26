Homeless in Hong Kong
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, eats a burger in front of his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. He lives in an illegal, wooden shack under a highway in one of the poorest areas of Hong Kong, where sky-high property prices and a yawning wealth gap...more
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits outside his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. The 72-year-old earns about HK$10,000 ($1,279) a month working seven days a week at a frozen meat store in the working-class district of Mong Kok, a short trip...more
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, drinks a can of beer outside his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. With property prices up 200 percent in the past decade, and a bed in a tiny, windowless apartment - often shared with other tenants - going for about...more
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, takes meat to a store at a street market at Mongkok district in Hong Kong. An apartment of around 250 square feet (23 square meters) in a new building with windows and a bathroom near Mong Kok would rent for about HK$12,000. "Why...more
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, pushes a cartload of meat past a street sleeper at Mongkok district in Hong Kong. Since Cheung became a street sleeper more than five years ago, Hong Kong's homeless population has jumped about 30 percent to 1,800, according to...more
People sleep inside a McDonald's restaurant near midnight hours at Mongkok district in Hong Kong. That compares with government data showing 1,075 registered street sleepers as of end-2017 and is double the 908 recorded in 2016. Government figures do...more
A person sleeps inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong. While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed...more
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, drinks a coffee after work in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, poses beside his make-shift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, washes his face at a changing room of a park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, poses inside his makeshift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits in front of residential buildings at a park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man sleeps inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Sham Shui Po district in Hong Kong. SoCO social worker Ng Wai-tung estimates 25 percent of Hong Kong's homeless population are McRefugees - people who call fast-food outlets home. He...more
A man sleeps inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong. Reuters visited four 24-hour McDonald's, where it found on average six people bedding down of a night in each of the restaurants. Some lay stretched...more
People sleep inside a McDonald's restaurant at midnight hours at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong. "Since more than 120 McDonald's restaurants are operating around the clock among our around 240 restaurants in Hong Kong, there could be chances...more
