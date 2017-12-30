Edition:
Houston after Harvey

Janice Young answers her front door as a neighbor asks for something to eat. Young lost most of her belongings in the flood of tropical storm Harvey. Now that she is getting back on her feet, she enjoys preparing food for neighbors less fortunate than herself. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Janice Young answers her front door as a neighbor asks for something to eat. Young lost most of her belongings in the flood of tropical storm Harvey. Now that she is getting back on her feet, she enjoys preparing food for neighbors less fortunate than herself. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Young fixes a plate of food for a neighbor's child. "We've become closer as neighbors since the flood. When I eat, everybody eats, that's how I was raised," she said. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Young fixes a plate of food for a neighbor's child. "We've become closer as neighbors since the flood. When I eat, everybody eats, that's how I was raised," she said. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Young sits on her couch as her neighbor, Ja'Layiah Warner, 6, enjoys some of her home cooking. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Young sits on her couch as her neighbor, Ja'Layiah Warner, 6, enjoys some of her home cooking. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Neighbor Ja'Layiah Warner, 6, watches as Young brushes her hair. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Neighbor Ja'Layiah Warner, 6, watches as Young brushes her hair. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Young watches television in her apartment. Now that she is getting back on her feet, she says, "I thank God everyday he's been blessing me." REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Young watches television in her apartment. Now that she is getting back on her feet, she says, "I thank God everyday he's been blessing me." REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Stanley Jones, 49, makes himself a salami sandwich in his apartment where he lost everything he owned in the flood caused by tropical storm Harvey in Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Stanley Jones, 49, makes himself a salami sandwich in his apartment where he lost everything he owned in the flood caused by tropical storm Harvey in Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Jones is a former Marine who suffers from epilepsy. His apartment, which doesn't have a working stove or toilet, still has mold in it. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Jones is a former Marine who suffers from epilepsy. His apartment, which doesn't have a working stove or toilet, still has mold in it. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Living on a fixed income has made it difficult for him to find another place to live. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Living on a fixed income has made it difficult for him to find another place to live. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Jones in the bathroom of his apartment where he lost everything he owned. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Jones in the bathroom of his apartment where he lost everything he owned. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Jones, 49, sits on the front porch of his apartment. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Jones, 49, sits on the front porch of his apartment. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Carlos Crane, 54, of Crane's Service Center, works in his brother's shop which was completely immersed in water in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. Several months after the flood he says, "It's been slow going, but we are blessed." REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Carlos Crane, 54, of Crane's Service Center, works in his brother's shop which was completely immersed in water in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. Several months after the flood he says, "It's been slow going, but we are blessed." REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
These townhouses located near the San Jacinto River have been abandoned since they were flooded during tropical storm Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

These townhouses located near the San Jacinto River have been abandoned since they were flooded during tropical storm Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since they were flooded. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since they were flooded. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since they were flooded during Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since they were flooded during Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Townhouses abandoned since Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Townhouses abandoned since Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A waterway feeding into the San Jacinto River riddled with trash. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

A waterway feeding into the San Jacinto River riddled with trash. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Townhouses located near the San Jacinto River abandoned since Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Traffic heads out of downtown Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Traffic heads out of downtown Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
