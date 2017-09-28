Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy Bunnies as he is interviewed by television crews, August 2000. REUTERS/Files
Hugh Hefner with friends at the Playboy Mansion, April 2001. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner cuts his birthday cake as four of his seven girlfriends,(L-R) Tina Jordan, Tiffany Holliday, Buffy Tyler and Regina Lauren, look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party at Studio 54 inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las...more
Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, February 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner leans over a giant birthday cake as he blows out candles to celebrate his 75th birthday. REUTERS/Files
Hugh Hefner laughs as he for poses pictures with his seven girlfriends (L to R) Tiffany, Tina, Michelle, Dalene, Stephanie, Kimberley and Regina, May 2001. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner poses following a viewing of selections from the Playboy archives at Christie's in Beverly Hills to mark Playboy's 50th anniversary, September 2003. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner and several Playmates cheer during the NBA Finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles, June 2001. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner twirls a napkin at the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, June 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner feeds a piece of cake to Cathi O'Malley as Kimberly Stanfield (L) and Katie Lohmann (2ndL) look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party in Las Vegas. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner and guests toast one another as they get settled in their box seats at the 2005 Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner poses at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament
Scuffles break out in Uganda's parliament over a move to change the constitution to let long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni run for re-election after age 75.
Jim Mattis visits India
U. S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is on a two-day official visit to India.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance
Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, marking their first public appearance...
India v Australia: India clinch ODI series
India�s ninth consecutive ODI win also ensured they are now the top ranked team both in tests and the one-day format.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.