Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Destroyed homes are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man runs on the street next to debris and damaged cars after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS
Workers remove fallen tree branches from a road in the Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS
People walk along a flooded seafront after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Hurricane Maria in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Cars drive along a road after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS
Youth stand on the bench of a bus stop to not to get wet after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Boats remain anchored in a wharf as Hurricane Maria approaches in Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man removes branches from a road after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel R. Browne/Caribbean Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Handout via REUTERS
Debris lies on a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Hurricane Maria in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Clothes hang on a rope as waves break on a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People run away from water in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A car approaches a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Shopping carts in a flooded parking lot on the outskirts of Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man looks at a fallen tree as he walks along a street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman covers herself with a raincoat while looking out at the ocean as Hurricane Maria approaches in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man removes a branch in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A car passes next to a banner warning of a Red Alert for rain in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People sit on the side of an empty street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman takes a selfie as Hurricane Maria approaches in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A handler works in one of the USS Kearsarge's control rooms near a live schematic of the flight deck as the vessel handles some of the evacuation of U.S. military personnel from the U.S. Virgin Islands in advance of Hurricane Maria. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evacuates in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company boards the U.S.S. Kearsarge aircraft carrier from a Navy landing craft during their evacuation from the U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Carlos Alers Vives stands in front of his house before the arrival of the Hurricane Maria in Puerto de Jobos, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People covers the windows of a store in preparation for Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman walks on a fallen tree aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Debris cover a street after Hurricane Maria hit San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Mexico races to find survivors at collapsed school
Rescuers labor against the odds to save a 12-year-old schoolgirl and other possible survivors trapped beneath the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen School after an...
Rohingya flee Myanmar violence
Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 421,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.
Hurricane Maria slams Caribbean
Hurricane Maria is the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.