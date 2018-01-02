Icy start to New Year
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Simone Carabella of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man dressed as a polar bear enters the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
People wearing costumes swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Participants run into the ocean during the L Street Brownies Polar Bear Plunge, with the air temperatures at zero degrees Fahrenheit, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man gets warm after swimming on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Next Slideshows
India this week
Photos depicting India from the last week of the year 2017.
Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills
A massive late night fire at a multi-storey building in Mumbai has killed and injured many.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Dalit protests in Mumbai
The Dalits called the strike in protest against an attack by right-wing groups in Pune city.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the past month.
Supermoon rising
Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.
California goes to pot
Dozens of stores selling legal recreational marijuana open for business in California.
New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico
More than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island's electrical grid, residents celebrate the new year under the lights of generators.
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas and New Year's at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.