Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 27, 2017 | 6:45pm IST

In the ruins of Marawi

Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 25
People walk in front of a bullet-riddled apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines, which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

People walk in front of a bullet-riddled apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines, which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People walk in front of a bullet-riddled apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines, which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 25
A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged room in an apartment house in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged room in an apartment house in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged room in an apartment house in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
3 / 25
A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 25
A member of the local town security forces inspects personal belongings inside a damaged apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the local town security forces inspects personal belongings inside a damaged apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A member of the local town security forces inspects personal belongings inside a damaged apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
5 / 25
Personal belongings are scattered inside a damaged room of an apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Personal belongings are scattered inside a damaged room of an apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Personal belongings are scattered inside a damaged room of an apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 25
Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 25
A bullet-riddled room of an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A bullet-riddled room of an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A bullet-riddled room of an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which was believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 25
Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which is believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which is believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and...more

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, southern Philippines which is believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their battle in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 25
A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, southern Philippines. With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, southern Philippines. With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, southern Philippines. With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 25
A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 25
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 25
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 25
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 25
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 25
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 25
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 25
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
18 / 25
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
19 / 25
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
20 / 25
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 25
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
22 / 25
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
23 / 25
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
24 / 25
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A showcase of pictures from around the country this week.

27 Oct 2017
Celebrating Chhath Puja

Celebrating Chhath Puja

Colourful pictures depicting worship of the Sun god.

27 Oct 2017
Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

27 Oct 2017
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

27 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

India this week

India this week

A showcase of pictures from around the country this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast