India at Davos
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waves as attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, smiles as he attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (L) gestures as he speaks with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum attend the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis...more
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal of India, gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Alain Berset shake hands at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum, and Swiss President Alain Berset arrive at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...more
Actor Shah Rukh Khan reacts after receiving a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018....more
Actor Cate Blanchett, actor Shah Rukh Khan and singer Elton John are pictured at the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum, and Swiss President Alain Berset attend the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...more
