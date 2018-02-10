India at Winter Olympics
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - The flag of India is paraded during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Feb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag with delegates during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY...more
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Feb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag with delegates during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY...more
Luge � Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Men�s Singles competition � Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 10, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India in action. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Luge � Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Men�s Singles competition � Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 10, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India in action. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Luge � Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Men�s Singles competition � Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 10, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India in action. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our top India pictures from this week.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
PM Modi in Palestine
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine on his first leg of three-nation tour of West Asia.
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
#MeToo at New York Fashion Week
A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
North Korea missiles on parade
North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.