Pictures | Sat Feb 10, 2018 | 9:05pm IST

India at Winter Olympics

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - The flag of India is paraded during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Feb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag with delegates during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Opening ceremony � Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 9, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Feb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Shiva Keshavan of India carries the national flag with delegates during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Luge � Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Men�s Singles competition � Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 10, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India in action. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Luge � Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Men�s Singles competition � Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 10, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India in action. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Luge � Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics � Men�s Singles competition � Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea � February 10, 2018 - Shiva Keshavan of India in action. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
