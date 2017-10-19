India celebrates Diwali

A man carries an idol of Hindu goddess Kali towards a pandal or a temporary platform, as he walks past the clay idols of the mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the goddess Kali during the Kali Puja...more

A man carries an idol of Hindu goddess Kali towards a pandal or a temporary platform, as he walks past the clay idols of the mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the goddess Kali during the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close