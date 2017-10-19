India celebrates Diwali
A vendor shows decorative items to customers at his stall on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor waits for customers at his shop of lanterns at a market on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People stand after lighting candles in a stadium as part of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Allahabad, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man puts lights in an alley the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl plays with firecracker on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman decorates her house on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18,...more
Yogi Adityanath (L), Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, worships artists dressed as Rama, his wife Sita and his brother Laxman during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18, 2017....more
A man carries an idol of the Hindu mythological character 'Yogini', who will be worshipped along with the goddess Kali during the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man carries an idol of Hindu goddess Kali towards a pandal or a temporary platform, as he walks past the clay idols of the mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the goddess Kali during the Kali Puja...more
A girl walks past clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the Hindu goddess Kali during the Kali Puja festival, at a roadside workshop in Kolkata, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Vendors show lanterns to customers at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor hangs lanterns for sale at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan rests next to the earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Chandigarh, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Kolkata, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Kolkata, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man arranges earthen lamps in a furnace, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Mumbai, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Mumbai, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
A worker pours liquid paraffin wax in small iron boxes to make candles, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Kolkata, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man makes earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man makes earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, on a street in Ajmer, India October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Workers make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker checks the dryness of firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker checks the dryness of wicks used to make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Guwahati, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar...more
A stockbroker trader reacts as his family watches him trading during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Diwali celebrations around the world
People around the world are celebrating Diwali. A few glimpses in pictures.
Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river
Authorities are investigating after thousands of fish turn up dead in Paraguay's Confuso river.
Flooding in Vietnam
Heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Vietnam.
Bengaluru building collapse
A multi-storey building collapsed in Bengaluru in a densely populated residential area in the south-east of the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.