India celebrates Diwali

A vendor shows decorative items to customers at his stall on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A vendor waits for customers at his shop of lanterns at a market on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People stand after lighting candles in a stadium as part of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Allahabad, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A man puts lights in an alley the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A girl plays with firecracker on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A woman decorates her house on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Yogi Adityanath (L), Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, worships artists dressed as Rama, his wife Sita and his brother Laxman during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A man carries an idol of the Hindu mythological character 'Yogini', who will be worshipped along with the goddess Kali during the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A man carries an idol of Hindu goddess Kali towards a pandal or a temporary platform, as he walks past the clay idols of the mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the goddess Kali during the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A girl walks past clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the Hindu goddess Kali during the Kali Puja festival, at a roadside workshop in Kolkata, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Vendors show lanterns to customers at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A vendor hangs lanterns for sale at a roadside market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
An artisan rests next to the earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Chandigarh, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Kolkata, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Kolkata, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A man arranges earthen lamps in a furnace, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Mumbai, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Mumbai, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A worker pours liquid paraffin wax in small iron boxes to make candles, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Kolkata, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
A man makes earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
A man makes earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, on a street in Ajmer, India October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Workers make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A worker checks the dryness of firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A worker checks the dryness of wicks used to make firecrackers at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Guwahati, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A stockbroker trader reacts as his family watches him trading during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
