India celebrates harvest festival
A devotees prays as others prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu devotees pray at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip in the waters of the river Ganges on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Kolkata, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest holds a rooster as he prays before sacrificing the rooster on the banks of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Girls perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, in Jammu, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
