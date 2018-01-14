Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jan 14, 2018

India celebrates harvest festival

A devotees prays as others prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Hindu devotees pray at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip in the waters of the river Ganges on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Kolkata, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
A Hindu priest holds a rooster as he prays before sacrificing the rooster on the banks of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Girls perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, in Jammu, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
