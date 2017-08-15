Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 15, 2017

India celebrates Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian policeman yawns as he takes part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman performs a stunt on a motorbike through a ring of fire during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school girls dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian policemen march as they take part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker fixes a lamp post in front of the India Gate on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A couple pose in front of a flag at the India Gate on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Workers fix lights at the India Gate on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of India's Tripura State Rifles (TSR) take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) policeman rests after taking part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Jammu, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Rajasthan policewomen take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Ajmer, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

An Indian policewoman takes part in the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A miniature flag resembling India's national flag is pasted on the face of a participant during a rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Participants in rain coats take part in a full dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day parade in Kolkata, August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Police commandos wait to take part in a full dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day parade in Kolkata, August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Policemen march as they take part in a full dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day parade in Kolkata, August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Police officials patrol with a sniffer dog on railway tracks ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A girl gets her face painted in the colours of India's national flag, as she takes part in Independence Day celebrations inside a college in Chennai, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man decorates an auto rickshaw with the national flags to celebrate India's Independence Day in Ahmedabad, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

