India
Pictures | Fri Mar 9, 2018 | 9:45am IST

India celebrates International Women's Day

Acid attack survivors pose during a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Acid attack survivors walk on the runway during a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
2 / 20
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage as others wait prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Acid attack survivors wait before the start of a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A acid attack survivor waits before the start of a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
An inmate at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, makes decorations for an event to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
An inmate at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, makes decorations for an event to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A woman cuts the grass as her son plays next to her in one of the lawns at the India Gate on the eve of International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A woman waters one of the lawns at the India Gate on the eve of International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A woman commuter waits for a ladies special train at a railway station in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mumtaz Kazi, 47, a train driver, sits in her cabin after arriving in a ladies special train in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on the occasion of International Women's Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a movement against rapes on the occasion of International Women�s Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women�s Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women's Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Demonstrators hold banners during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Ahmedabad, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Hindu nuns shout slogans during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman works at a textile mill in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman works at a textile mill in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
