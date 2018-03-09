India celebrates International Women's Day
Acid attack survivors pose during a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Acid attack survivors walk on the runway during a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage as others wait prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Acid attack survivors wait before the start of a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A acid attack survivor waits before the start of a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An inmate at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, makes decorations for an event to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An inmate at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, makes decorations for an event to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman cuts the grass as her son plays next to her in one of the lawns at the India Gate on the eve of International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman waters one of the lawns at the India Gate on the eve of International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman commuter waits for a ladies special train at a railway station in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mumtaz Kazi, 47, a train driver, sits in her cabin after arriving in a ladies special train in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on the occasion of International Women's Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a movement against rapes on the occasion of International Women�s Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women�s Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women's Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold banners during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Ahmedabad, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nuns shout slogans during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman works at a textile mill in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman works at a textile mill in Mumbai, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Next Slideshows
Saudi women learn to drive
Inside a driving school for women in Saudi Arabia, where the ban on women drivers was lifted last year.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
India this week
Best of Reuters photos from India this week.
Mark Hamill gets a star
Actor Mark Hamill is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Preparing for the Paralympics
Athletes and volunteers gear up for the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics.
Russian forces in Syria
Russian soldiers allied with the Syrian government on patrol outside the besieged eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus.