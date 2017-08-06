India clinch test series
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 - India's Ravindra Jadeja in action. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 India's captain Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan talk for a point. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 - India's Ravindra Jadeja shows a the ball as he gestures at fans. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 - India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne hits a boundary. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne celebrates his century. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 - India's team celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne fails to play a shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis watches his shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne hits a boundary. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his century. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne run between wickets. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - India's Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul appeal for an unsuccesful wicket of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - India's Umesh Yadav celebrates with his teammate Lokesh Rahul after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva is bowled out by India's Ravindra Jadeja. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 4, 2017 - India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 4, 2017 - Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal throws the ball. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 4, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara appeals for an unsuccessful wicket of India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 4, 2017 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 4, 2017 - India's Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin run between wickets. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his century. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - The cap of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews flies off as he runs to stop the ball. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal celebrates with Rangana Herath the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal celebrates with his teammate Niroshan Dickwella after taking the wicket of India's Lokesh Rahul (not pictured)....more
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - India's Lokesh Rahul plays a shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 3, 2017 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
