India launches GST
The parliament building is illuminated before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The parliament building is illuminated as a policeman stands guard before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Traders shout slogans during a strike to protest against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir state, in Srinagar July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Chandigarh, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man holds a placard as he attends a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Chandigarh, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker hangs his clothes as others sleep outside the closed shops at a market during a strike to protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks past a banner during a protest by traders against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A poster hangs outside closed shops at a market during a strike to protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarters of Delhi, June 30, 2017. The poster reads "India-Close". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy riding a motorcycle gestures as he passes a hoarding in favour of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a street in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TEMPLATE OUT
Cloth merchants and workers carry a mock body depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a procession during a strike to protest against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak...more
A cloth merchant holds message papers to distribute as he attends a procession during a strike to protest the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cloth merchants and workers burn a mock body depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a procession during a strike to protest the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A worker looks from a balcony next to a banner with a message against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, during a strike in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dance as they celebrate during a rally to support the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard during a rally to support implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Women wearing aprons bearing anti-GST messages attend a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party (INC), against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Ahmedabad, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing dance as they celebrate the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, India June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing dance as they celebrate the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, India June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during a protest against the implementation GST on textiles, in Kolkata, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers sit next to a banner after a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. The banner reads �Remove GST � save business�. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A poster is hanged at the entrance of a closed garments market during a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sells cigarettes and tobacco as a banner is hanging at the entrance of a closed garments market during a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017....more
Labourers sit next to a banner after a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. The banner reads �Remove GST � save business�. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans before burning the effigies depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, in Kolkata, ...more
Containers are seen stacked at the godown of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. on the outskirts of Mumbai, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Furniture traders shout slogans during a protest demanding to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Furniture traders burn an effigy depicting Goods and Services Tax (GST) during a protest demanding to reduce GST rates, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A poster is pictured on closed garment shops during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cloth merchant wears a message pinned to his shirt during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans at a market area during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
North Korean Taekwondo-style
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
Eid in India
Prayer and fasting followed by feasting as India celebrates Eid.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.