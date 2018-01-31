Edition:
India launches new submarine

India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj is seen as a tugboat pulls it during its launch at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval shipbuilding yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A tugboat pulls India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj during its launch at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval shipbuilding yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A priest performs rituals before the launch of India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval ship building yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Wednesday, January 31, 2018
India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj is seen silhouetted as a tugboat pulls it during its launch at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval shipbuilding yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Wednesday, January 31, 2018
