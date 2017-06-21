Edition:
Wed Jun 21, 2017

India observes International Yoga Day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lucknow, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lucknow, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lucknow, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lucknow, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lucknow, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Participants perform yoga on International Yoga Day in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Participants practice yoga on International Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Ram Nath Kovind, nominated presidential candidate of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he attends an International Yoga Day event in New Delhi, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
