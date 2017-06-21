India observes International Yoga Day
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lucknow, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants perform yoga on International Yoga Day in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants practice yoga on International Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Ram Nath Kovind, nominated presidential candidate of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he attends an International Yoga Day event in New Delhi, India June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
