India this week
Indian cricket fans react as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in New Delhi, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's Virat Kohli looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the game Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India look on dejected after the game Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India�s Hardik Pandya Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
A cricket fan gets her face painted before the start of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in Kolkata, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People inside a barber shop watch the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in a neighbourhood in Mumbai, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People perform yoga at a practice session during a four-day long camp by yoga guru Baba Ramdev (not pictured), ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad,June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga at a four-day long camp ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People are transported in a boat to a safer place in a flooded wetland at Balimukh village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, June 18, 2017. REUTERS /Anuwar Hazarika
Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, June 18,...more
A Hindu devotee performs Gatka, a traditional martial arts form, during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, in specially made...more
Girls practice yoga during a training session at a school compound ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Girls practice yoga during a training session at a school compound ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Britain Cricket - India Nets - The Oval - June 17, 2017 India's Virat Kohli during nets Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India Nets - The Oval - June 17, 2017 India's Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan walk out of the team dressing room before the start of nets Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India & Pakistan Nets - The Oval - June 17, 2017 Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli pose with the trophy Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Fans offer special prayers for the victory of the Indian cricket team on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at The Oval, inside a temple in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fans offer special prayers for the victory of the Indian cricket team on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at The Oval, inside a temple in Ahmedabad, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police stand behind a burnt vehicle during clashes with supporters of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) during a protest to demand a separate state to be carved out of West Bengal state, near Darjeeling, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Police help an injured colleague during clashes with supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) party during a protest to demand a separate state be carved out of West Bengal state, near Darjeeling, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
People commute in a boat as they head to learn swimming in the waters of the Yamuna river in Allahabad, India June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy somersaults into the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A young Muslim boy looks on as he attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A young Muslim girl reacts as she attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A police van transports some of those convicted in connection with a series of blasts in 1993, outside a court in Mumbai, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People stand on the water-logged entrance of a shopping centre after heavy rains in Agartala, India June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A boy climbs on a pole as he plays with others at a slum area in New Delhi, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters climb a fence on a road divider to cross a busy road in New Delhi, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A commuter walks on a railway track as he approaches a train station in New Delhi, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy sleeps as farmers attend a protest against the killing of six farmers during last week's clashes in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslim girls attend a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy offers evening prayers at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Agartala, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shoe-maker poses for a picture in an underground workshop in Agra, India, June 9, 2017. Picture taken June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a train passing on a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men cover their faces as they make their way through the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man takes a nap after offering prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A grey crow and cow pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctury in Barsana, India, June13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
College students take shelter at a traffic point as a man paddles his rickshaw through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Muslims pray as they sit before their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People get drenched by a large wave during high tide at a seafront in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
