Pictures | Sat Jul 1, 2017 | 8:05pm IST

India this week

Women use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from rain at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from rain at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Women use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from rain at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An auto-rickshaw moves through a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An auto-rickshaw moves through a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
An auto-rickshaw moves through a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Indian parliament building is illuminated as a policeman stands guard before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Indian parliament building is illuminated as a policeman stands guard before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
The Indian parliament building is illuminated as a policeman stands guard before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Traders shout slogans during a protest demanding implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir state, in Jammu July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Traders shout slogans during a protest demanding implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir state, in Jammu July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Traders shout slogans during a protest demanding implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir state, in Jammu July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man walks past a banner during a protest by traders against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man walks past a banner during a protest by traders against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A man walks past a banner during a protest by traders against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy herds goats on the railway tracks at Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy herds goats on the railway tracks at Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A boy herds goats on the railway tracks at Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man rides his bicycle across the railway tracks at Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man rides his bicycle across the railway tracks at Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A man rides his bicycle across the railway tracks at Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Auto rickshaw drivers wait for customers outside Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Auto rickshaw drivers wait for customers outside Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Auto rickshaw drivers wait for customers outside Ghaziabad train station in the outskirts of Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smokes a pipe at a base camp before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, in Jammu June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smokes a pipe at a base camp before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, in Jammu June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smokes a pipe at a base camp before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, in Jammu June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Hindu pilgrims rest before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Hindu pilgrims rest before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Hindu pilgrims rest before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl performs circus tricks in a slum area of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A girl performs circus tricks in a slum area of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A girl performs circus tricks in a slum area of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A shepherd moves his flock of sheep past a rubbish dump in Ghazipur, Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A shepherd moves his flock of sheep past a rubbish dump in Ghazipur, Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A shepherd moves his flock of sheep past a rubbish dump in Ghazipur, Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An elephant is chained as he is transferred on a truck for the annual temple festival in Kochi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

An elephant is chained as he is transferred on a truck for the annual temple festival in Kochi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
An elephant is chained as he is transferred on a truck for the annual temple festival in Kochi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A worker repairs a ferris wheel in Ahmedabad, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker repairs a ferris wheel in Ahmedabad, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A worker repairs a ferris wheel in Ahmedabad, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor waits for customers as he sells stuffed teddy bears on a pavement in Bengaluru, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A vendor waits for customers as he sells stuffed teddy bears on a pavement in Bengaluru, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A vendor waits for customers as he sells stuffed teddy bears on a pavement in Bengaluru, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
People protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims offer prayers as they take part in a protest against the recent cases of mob lynchings of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslims offer prayers as they take part in a protest against the recent cases of mob lynchings of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Muslims offer prayers as they take part in a protest against the recent cases of mob lynchings of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to an Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to an Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to an Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man bathes before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man bathes before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man bathes before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man eats at a community kitchen before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man eats at a community kitchen before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man eats at a community kitchen before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest after Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Srinagar June, 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest after Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Srinagar June, 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest after Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Srinagar June, 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India launches GST

India launches GST

