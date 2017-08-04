India this week
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south...more
Fishermen wash their catch in the waters of a fish farm on the outskirt of Kochi, India, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Muslims stand outside a mosque in Old Delhi, India, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People shout slogans as they gather around the body of Shabir Ahmad Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Tahab village of Pulwama district, during his funeral in Mahind...more
People stand on the rubble of a house after it was damaged during a gunbattle between militants and Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People wail next to the body of Firdous Ahmad, a civilian, who according to local media was killed during clashes following the killing of two militants in a gunbattle with Indian...more
Relatives wail during the funeral of Firdous Ahmad, a civilian, who according to local media was killed during clashes following the killing of two militants in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, at Begumbagh in south Kashmir's Pulwama district...more
People wade through a flooded road to collect drinking water in Howrah district, West Bengal, India August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee offers prayers to an idol, a day after 'Dashama' festival during which Hindu devotees keep the idols of goddess Dashama in their house for ten days before immersing or keeping them near the banks of the Sabarmati river, in Ahmedabad, India,...more
Boys row a makeshift raft at a flooded village in Howrah district, West Bengal, India August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People in the village of Gabarpora carry the remains of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's...more
A woman carries a child in a plastic container through a road at Tantray Pora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman covers her nose as she carries damaged wheat to discard it after flooding at a neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, India, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policewoman reacts as she falls off from a motorcycle while taking part in a rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations, in Ahmedabad, India August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
