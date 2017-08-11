India this week
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, washes himself as a bull sits next to him on the banks of the river Ganga in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People carry the body of Zahid Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces at Gulab Bagh village in Tral, during his funeral prayers in Nawdal village in Pulwama district,...more
People gather to take part in a protest, organised by Maharashtra state's Maratha community, to press their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students, in Mumbai, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Mumbai, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north...more
High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A costume vendor checks his mobile phone as he waits for customers in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A woman ties a Rakhi or a traditional Indian sacred thread on the wrist of a taxi driver to celebrate the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her...more
Next Slideshows
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King...
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are deployed by India in the Kashmir Valley to contain a nearly 30-year separatist revolt.
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes...
Stargazers view a lunar eclipse
A partial lunar eclipse is visible across sections of Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia as the earth passes between the moon and the sun.
MORE IN PICTURES
India's run-up to 70th Independence Day
Pictures of armed forces personnel taking part in full-dress rehearsals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Gorakhpur children tragedy
More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.
Floods in India
Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.