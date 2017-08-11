India this week

A woman ties a Rakhi or a traditional Indian sacred thread on the wrist of a taxi driver to celebrate the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her...more

A woman ties a Rakhi or a traditional Indian sacred thread on the wrist of a taxi driver to celebrate the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her protection, in Kolkata, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close