Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 11, 2017 | 3:20pm IST

India this week

A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, washes himself as a bull sits next to him on the banks of the river Ganga in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, washes himself as a bull sits next to him on the banks of the river Ganga in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, washes himself as a bull sits next to him on the banks of the river Ganga in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
1 / 8
People carry the body of Zahid Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces at Gulab Bagh village in Tral, during his funeral prayers in Nawdal village in Pulwama district, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People carry the body of Zahid Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces at Gulab Bagh village in Tral, during his funeral prayers in Nawdal village in Pulwama district,...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People carry the body of Zahid Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces at Gulab Bagh village in Tral, during his funeral prayers in Nawdal village in Pulwama district, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 8
People gather to take part in a protest, organised by Maharashtra state's Maratha community, to press their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students, in Mumbai, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People gather to take part in a protest, organised by Maharashtra state's Maratha community, to press their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students, in Mumbai, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
People gather to take part in a protest, organised by Maharashtra state's Maratha community, to press their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students, in Mumbai, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 8
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Mumbai, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Mumbai, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Mumbai, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 8
A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A girl weeps as the body of Abid Hamid Mir, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces at Amargarh in Baramulla district, is being taken away for his funeral prayers in Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 8
High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
6 / 8
A costume vendor checks his mobile phone as he waits for customers in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A costume vendor checks his mobile phone as he waits for customers in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A costume vendor checks his mobile phone as he waits for customers in Rishikesh, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
7 / 8
A woman ties a Rakhi or a traditional Indian sacred thread on the wrist of a taxi driver to celebrate the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her protection, in Kolkata, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman ties a Rakhi or a traditional Indian sacred thread on the wrist of a taxi driver to celebrate the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her...more

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A woman ties a Rakhi or a traditional Indian sacred thread on the wrist of a taxi driver to celebrate the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, during which a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads onto her brother's wrist to ask him for her protection, in Kolkata, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Next Slideshows

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King...

11 Aug 2017
Indian security forces in Kashmir

Indian security forces in Kashmir

Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are deployed by India in the Kashmir Valley to contain a nearly 30-year separatist revolt.

10 Aug 2017
Botswana's race of one

Botswana's race of one

Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes...

10 Aug 2017
Stargazers view a lunar eclipse

Stargazers view a lunar eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse is visible across sections of Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia as the earth passes between the moon and the sun.

08 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India's run-up to 70th Independence Day

India's run-up to 70th Independence Day

Pictures of armed forces personnel taking part in full-dress rehearsals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Gorakhpur children tragedy

Gorakhpur children tragedy

More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast