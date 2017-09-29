India this week
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Shi'ite Muslim mourner and a girl are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Footwear of the victims of a stampede are seen below a railway station's pedestrian overbridge in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A relative of a stampede victim grieves at a hospital in Mumbai, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps and torches to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shi'ite Muslim women mourn during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, in Khanda, west of Srinagar, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, in Chennai, September 28 2017. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar
Workers carry the head of an effigy of the demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ajmer, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year-old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a Hindu priest as a part of the Durga Puja rituals at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September...more
A man wails before the funeral of Rameez Ahmad Parray, an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, who according to local media was killed by suspected militants on Wednesday night after he had returned home for a holiday, in Hajin in north...more
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees cover a banana tree trunk with a cloth before offering prayers during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman watches a Muharram procession from her house ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Hindu priest performs prayers in front an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga (not pictured) inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People visit a pandal, or temporary platform, with an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
