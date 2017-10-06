Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 6, 2017 | 1:15pm IST

India this week

A woman collects water chestnuts, locally known as "Singada", from a pond in Nasirabad town in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A woman collects water chestnuts, locally known as "Singada", from a pond in Nasirabad town in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A woman collects water chestnuts, locally known as "Singada", from a pond in Nasirabad town in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
1 / 13
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers salute at the coffin of their fallen colleague, who was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants at an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) camp on Tuesday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers salute at the coffin of their fallen colleague, who was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants at an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) camp on Tuesday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers salute at the coffin of their fallen colleague, who was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants at an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) camp on Tuesday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 13
Indian army soldiers take their positions near a security camp in which Indian authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gunbattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian army soldiers take their positions near a security camp in which Indian authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gunbattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Indian army soldiers take their positions near a security camp in which Indian authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gunbattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 13
A crane lowers an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga during its immersion in the waters of Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A crane lowers an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga during its immersion in the waters of Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A crane lowers an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga during its immersion in the waters of Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 13
Tourists ride on elephants as they watch one-horned rhinoceros inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, in Assam, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Tourists ride on elephants as they watch one-horned rhinoceros inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, in Assam, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Tourists ride on elephants as they watch one-horned rhinoceros inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, in Assam, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
5 / 13
Shi'ite Muslims beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Jammu October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Shi'ite Muslims beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Jammu October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Shi'ite Muslims beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Jammu October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
6 / 13
Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 13
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
8 / 13
An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
9 / 13
A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 13
Police officers offer prayers to their weapons as part of a ritual at the police headquarters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, festival in Ahmedabad, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police officers offer prayers to their weapons as part of a ritual at the police headquarters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, festival in Ahmedabad, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Police officers offer prayers to their weapons as part of a ritual at the police headquarters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, festival in Ahmedabad, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 13
A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
12 / 13
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, in Ajmer, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, in Ajmer, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, in Ajmer, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

Next Slideshows

Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

Large parts of Portugal's interior are desolate with charred trees and an acrid smell lingering in the air after the summer fires.

06 Oct 2017
The art of North Korea

The art of North Korea

The sale of North Korean artwork, produced by thousands of artists catering to burgeoning demand, is helping Pyongyang raise cash amid sanctions.

05 Oct 2017
Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

04 Oct 2017
Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia

A glimpse of everyday life for women in Saudi Arabia, as the Islamic kingdom ends the ban on women drivers.

04 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast