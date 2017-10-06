India this week
A woman collects water chestnuts, locally known as "Singada", from a pond in Nasirabad town in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers salute at the coffin of their fallen colleague, who was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants at an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) camp on Tuesday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on...more
Indian army soldiers take their positions near a security camp in which Indian authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gunbattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A crane lowers an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga during its immersion in the waters of Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tourists ride on elephants as they watch one-horned rhinoceros inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, in Assam, India October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Shi'ite Muslims beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Jammu October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police officers offer prayers to their weapons as part of a ritual at the police headquarters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, festival in Ahmedabad, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, in Ajmer, India, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu...more
