Pictures | Fri Oct 13, 2017 | 1:50pm IST

India this week

A boy plays with a top on a street in Mumbai, India October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A woman clings to the body of Nasrullah Mir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces in the Hajin area of Bandipora district, Kashmir, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Indian Air Force officers salute next to the coffins of their fallen colleague, who were killed in a gun battle with suspected militants in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Wednesday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Chandigarh,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
Married women look through sieves as they perform a ritual after observing a one-day fast and offering prayers for the well-being of their husbands during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth, in Chandigarh, India October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A worker pours liquid paraffin wax in small iron boxes to make candles, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Kolkata, India October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Kolkata, India October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A barber combs the hair of a customer after the haircut at a salon in New Delhi, India October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
A worker carries sacks of limes at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2017
