India this week
A boy plays with a top on a street in Mumbai, India October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman clings to the body of Nasrullah Mir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces in the Hajin area of Bandipora district, Kashmir, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Air Force officers salute next to the coffins of their fallen colleague, who were killed in a gun battle with suspected militants in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Wednesday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Chandigarh,...more
Married women look through sieves as they perform a ritual after observing a one-day fast and offering prayers for the well-being of their husbands during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth, in Chandigarh, India October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker pours liquid paraffin wax in small iron boxes to make candles, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Kolkata, India October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman colours earthen lamps which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Kolkata, India October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A barber combs the hair of a customer after the haircut at a salon in New Delhi, India October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker carries sacks of limes at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Next Slideshows
Palestinian rivals sign unity deal
Hamas and Fatah sign a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade...
Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma
Images from the island of Barbuda a month after Hurricane Irma.
India this week
Best of India in pictures from this week.
Scorched earth after Portugal's fires
Large parts of Portugal's interior are desolate with charred trees and an acrid smell lingering in the air after the summer fires.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.