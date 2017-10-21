India this week
An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, or a temporary platform, on the occasion of Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Protesters clash with Indian police (unseen) during a protest against braid chopping incidents, in Srinagar October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India October 18, 2017....more
An artisan rests next to the earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Chandigarh, India, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People watch as the remains of Waseem Shah, a suspected militant commander who was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces in Pulwama district according to local media, are carried during his funeral at Heff village in Shopian district...more
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Guwahati, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar...more
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18,...more
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A policewoman officer salutes as another holds her weapon during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Members of Indian police wearing ceremonial attire bow their heads during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man chews sugarcane on a bridge during smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A traffic policeman wearing a mask controls the traffic at a busy road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man lights a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holds a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
India celebrates Diwali
The preparations and celebrations that constitute this festival of lights.
Diwali celebrations around the world
People around the world are celebrating Diwali. A few glimpses in pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.