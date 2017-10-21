Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 8:15pm IST

India this week

An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, or a temporary platform, on the occasion of Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, or a temporary platform, on the occasion of Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, or a temporary platform, on the occasion of Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
1 / 19
Women wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Women wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Women wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
2 / 19
Protesters clash with Indian police (unseen) during a protest against braid chopping incidents, in Srinagar October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Protesters clash with Indian police (unseen) during a protest against braid chopping incidents, in Srinagar October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Protesters clash with Indian police (unseen) during a protest against braid chopping incidents, in Srinagar October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
3 / 19
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
4 / 19
An artisan rests next to the earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Chandigarh, India, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

An artisan rests next to the earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Chandigarh, India, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
An artisan rests next to the earthen lamps, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, at a workshop in Chandigarh, India, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
5 / 19
People watch as the remains of Waseem Shah, a suspected militant commander who was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces in Pulwama district according to local media, are carried during his funeral at Heff village in Shopian district October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People watch as the remains of Waseem Shah, a suspected militant commander who was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces in Pulwama district according to local media, are carried during his funeral at Heff village in Shopian district October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People watch as the remains of Waseem Shah, a suspected militant commander who was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces in Pulwama district according to local media, are carried during his funeral at Heff village in Shopian district October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
6 / 19
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
7 / 19
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Guwahati, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Guwahati, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Guwahati, India, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
8 / 19
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Ayodhya, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
9 / 19
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
10 / 19
A policewoman officer salutes as another holds her weapon during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policewoman officer salutes as another holds her weapon during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A policewoman officer salutes as another holds her weapon during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
11 / 19
Members of Indian police wearing ceremonial attire bow their heads during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Members of Indian police wearing ceremonial attire bow their heads during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Members of Indian police wearing ceremonial attire bow their heads during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
12 / 19
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
13 / 19
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Hindu devotees hold up clothes and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by a temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
14 / 19
A man chews sugarcane on a bridge during smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man chews sugarcane on a bridge during smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
A man chews sugarcane on a bridge during smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
15 / 19
A traffic policeman wearing a mask controls the traffic at a busy road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A traffic policeman wearing a mask controls the traffic at a busy road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
A traffic policeman wearing a mask controls the traffic at a busy road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
16 / 19
A man lights a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man lights a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A man lights a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
17 / 19
A man holds a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man holds a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A man holds a firecracker while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
18 / 19
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
19 / 19
