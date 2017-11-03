Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 3, 2017 | 3:40pm IST

India this week

A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 9
Forest officials hold tusks of a wild elephant, who, they claim died due to food poisoning, near Panbari Village on the outskirts of Guwahati, India November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Forest officials hold tusks of a wild elephant, who, they claim died due to food poisoning, near Panbari Village on the outskirts of Guwahati, India November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Forest officials hold tusks of a wild elephant, who, they claim died due to food poisoning, near Panbari Village on the outskirts of Guwahati, India November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
2 / 9
A child cries amid the rubble of their home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A child cries amid the rubble of their home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
A child cries amid the rubble of their home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 9
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
4 / 9
A woman reacts amid the rubble of her home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman reacts amid the rubble of her home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
A woman reacts amid the rubble of her home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 9
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 9
A trader arrives with his camels at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A trader arrives with his camels at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
A trader arrives with his camels at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
7 / 9
A woman cries after praying beside a columbarium at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman cries after praying beside a columbarium at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
A woman cries after praying beside a columbarium at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 9
Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - England vs Spain - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India - October 28, 2017 England�s Rhian Brewster celebrates winning the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - England vs Spain - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India - October 28, 2017 England�s Rhian Brewster celebrates winning the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - England vs Spain - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India - October 28, 2017 England�s Rhian Brewster celebrates winning the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Next Slideshows

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

03 Nov 2017
Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

02 Nov 2017
Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

31 Oct 2017
Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

31 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Thailand's floating basket festival returns

Thailand's floating basket festival returns

People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.

Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Alabama nights

Alabama nights

Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.

Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.

Getting the iPhone X

Getting the iPhone X

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures of the past week.

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast