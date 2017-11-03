India this week
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Forest officials hold tusks of a wild elephant, who, they claim died due to food poisoning, near Panbari Village on the outskirts of Guwahati, India November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A child cries amid the rubble of their home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A woman reacts amid the rubble of her home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents, Delhi, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader arrives with his camels at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A woman cries after praying beside a columbarium at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - England vs Spain - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India - October 28, 2017 England�s Rhian Brewster celebrates winning the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
