India this week
Pieces of old fake 1000 rupee notes lay on the street during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay...more
Supporters of Congress party shout attend protest to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pay their respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a commercial building in a market in Kolkata, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man selling coloured cotton candy walks on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Belgium's King Philippe looks on as Queen Mathilde hits a ball as they play cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman welcomes Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he begins a door-to-door campaign at a residential area for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arrives at a residential area to start a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People carry the body of Waseem Ahmad, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed on Monday evening in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Drubgam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district November 7,...more
Irshad Khan, 24, holds a picture of his late father Pehlu, 55, in Jaisinghpur, India, June 2, 2017. Irshad survived an attack by cow vigilantes when transporting cattle which left his father dead and friends badly beaten. Picture taken June 2, 2017....more
Cow vigilantes prepare to set up a road block near Chandigarh, India, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
A girl shovels manure from cattle, some seized by cow vigilantes, in a gaushala, Barsana, June 13, 2017. Picture taken June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
People cover their faces as a municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
