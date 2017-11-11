Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 11, 2017 | 3:40pm IST

India this week

Pieces of old fake 1000 rupee notes lay on the street during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Pieces of old fake 1000 rupee notes lay on the street during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Pieces of old fake 1000 rupee notes lay on the street during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 28
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by Congress party, to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chandigarh, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
2 / 28
Supporters of Congress party shout attend protest to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

Supporters of Congress party shout attend protest to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Supporters of Congress party shout attend protest to mark a year since demonetisation was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 28
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave

A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 28
A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 28
A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 28
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Boys wear masks on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 28
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A woman wearing a scarf to cover her face looks on as she waits for a passenger bus on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
8 / 28
People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
9 / 28
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A man exercises in a park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
10 / 28
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 28
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 28
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pay their respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pay their respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pay their respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 28
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a commercial building in a market in Kolkata, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a commercial building in a market in Kolkata, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a commercial building in a market in Kolkata, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
14 / 28
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
15 / 28
People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
People ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
16 / 28
A man selling coloured cotton candy walks on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man selling coloured cotton candy walks on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A man selling coloured cotton candy walks on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
17 / 28
Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
18 / 28
Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 28
Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 28
Belgium's King Philippe looks on as Queen Mathilde hits a ball as they play cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Belgium's King Philippe looks on as Queen Mathilde hits a ball as they play cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Belgium's King Philippe looks on as Queen Mathilde hits a ball as they play cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 28
A woman welcomes Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he begins a door-to-door campaign at a residential area for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman welcomes Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he begins a door-to-door campaign at a residential area for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A woman welcomes Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he begins a door-to-door campaign at a residential area for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
22 / 28
Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arrives at a residential area to start a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arrives at a residential area to start a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Amit Shah, President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arrives at a residential area to start a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
23 / 28
People carry the body of Waseem Ahmad, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed on Monday evening in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Drubgam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

People carry the body of Waseem Ahmad, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed on Monday evening in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Drubgam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district November 7,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
People carry the body of Waseem Ahmad, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed on Monday evening in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in Drubgam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
24 / 28
Irshad Khan, 24, holds a picture of his late father Pehlu, 55, in Jaisinghpur, India, June 2, 2017. Irshad survived an attack by cow vigilantes when transporting cattle which left his father dead and friends badly beaten. Picture taken June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Irshad Khan, 24, holds a picture of his late father Pehlu, 55, in Jaisinghpur, India, June 2, 2017. Irshad survived an attack by cow vigilantes when transporting cattle which left his father dead and friends badly beaten. Picture taken June 2, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Irshad Khan, 24, holds a picture of his late father Pehlu, 55, in Jaisinghpur, India, June 2, 2017. Irshad survived an attack by cow vigilantes when transporting cattle which left his father dead and friends badly beaten. Picture taken June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
25 / 28
Cow vigilantes prepare to set up a road block near Chandigarh, India, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

Cow vigilantes prepare to set up a road block near Chandigarh, India, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Cow vigilantes prepare to set up a road block near Chandigarh, India, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
Close
26 / 28
A girl shovels manure from cattle, some seized by cow vigilantes, in a gaushala, Barsana, June 13, 2017. Picture taken June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

A girl shovels manure from cattle, some seized by cow vigilantes, in a gaushala, Barsana, June 13, 2017. Picture taken June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A girl shovels manure from cattle, some seized by cow vigilantes, in a gaushala, Barsana, June 13, 2017. Picture taken June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
Close
27 / 28
People cover their faces as a municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People cover their faces as a municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, November 04, 2017
People cover their faces as a municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

Next Slideshows

Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.

11 Nov 2017
Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

10 Nov 2017
Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India

Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on an official visit to India.

09 Nov 2017
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

08 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Dogs of the world

Dogs of the world

Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

India plans to spray water over its capital New Delhi to combat toxic smog that has triggered a pollution emergency.

Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Rohingya Muslims make their escape from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast