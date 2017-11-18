Edition:
India
India this week

A woman enjoys a snowfall in Sonamarg, east of Srinagar, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Tourists enjoy riding on horses on a snow covered hill in Sonamarg, east of Srinagar, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Men transport goods across railway tracks in New Delhi, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A man reacts after a fire damaged a portion of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A demonstrator poses during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
People attend the funeral of Muzamil Manzoor, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Tuesday evening in Nowbug Kund village, at Bardoo Yaripora village in Kashmir's Kulgam district, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Vendors wait for customers as they sell leaves, which will be used for worshipping in temples and homes, during rain in Kolkata, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A man with his face covered with a scarf rides his scooter through a dusty neighbourhood on a smoggy day in Delhi, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A man covers his face with a handkerchief on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Farmers burn paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
The mother of Ashiq Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday evening in north Kashmir's Zachaldara village, sits next to the body of her son during his funeral procession in Palhalan village of Baramulla district November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Varieties of �Rosogolla�, popularly known as the king of Indian sweets, are displayed inside a sweet shop in Kolkata, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the Opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Manila on November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A vendor selling rosaries waits for customers at a market in Kochi, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A woman walks with her face covered with a scarf and a face mask on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 13 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
