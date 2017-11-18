India this week
A woman enjoys a snowfall in Sonamarg, east of Srinagar, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Tourists enjoy riding on horses on a snow covered hill in Sonamarg, east of Srinagar, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men transport goods across railway tracks in New Delhi, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man reacts after a fire damaged a portion of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator poses during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People attend the funeral of Muzamil Manzoor, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Tuesday evening in Nowbug Kund village, at Bardoo Yaripora village in Kashmir's Kulgam...more
Vendors wait for customers as they sell leaves, which will be used for worshipping in temples and homes, during rain in Kolkata, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man with his face covered with a scarf rides his scooter through a dusty neighbourhood on a smoggy day in Delhi, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man covers his face with a handkerchief on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Farmers burn paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The mother of Ashiq Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday evening in north Kashmir's Zachaldara village, sits next to the body of her son during his...more
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Varieties of �Rosogolla�, popularly known as the king of Indian sweets, are displayed inside a sweet shop in Kolkata, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General...more
A vendor selling rosaries waits for customers at a market in Kochi, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman walks with her face covered with a scarf and a face mask on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 13 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
