India this week
Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women�s Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers inspect the site of an accident after a truck carrying wedding party guests plunged into a dry riverbed, in Ranghola village in Bhavnagar district, in Gujarat, India, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A statue of Hindu Lord Hanuman is pictured in New Delhi, India January 18, 2018. Picture taken January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People step on a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is bombing of civilians in Syria, outside the U.S. consulate in Kolkata, India, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An official of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) escorts men suspected of steering fraudulent loans to companies linked to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi outside a court in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in Path-Sanchalan, or Route March, during a day-long camp in Ahmedabad, India March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian policemen stand guard on a road, after Kashmiri separatists called for a day-long strike against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An inmate at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, makes decorations for an event to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
