Pictures | Fri Mar 9, 2018 | 1:55pm IST

India this week

Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women on the occasion of International Women�s Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Police officers inspect the site of an accident after a truck carrying wedding party guests plunged into a dry riverbed, in Ranghola village in Bhavnagar district, in Gujarat, India, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
A statue of Hindu Lord Hanuman is pictured in New Delhi, India January 18, 2018. Picture taken January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
People step on a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is bombing of civilians in Syria, outside the U.S. consulate in Kolkata, India, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
An official of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) escorts men suspected of steering fraudulent loans to companies linked to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi outside a court in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in Path-Sanchalan, or Route March, during a day-long camp in Ahmedabad, India March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Indian policemen stand guard on a road, after Kashmiri separatists called for a day-long strike against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
An inmate at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, makes decorations for an event to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi, India March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
