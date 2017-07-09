Edition:
India This Week

A stone pelter throws a tear gas canister back at police during disturbances in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A man rides his bicycle past a poster of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, during restrictions on the occasion of Wani's death anniversary, in Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A young girl peeps out from a window during a clash between protesters and Indian police on the occasion of the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A masked protetser throws pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian police officers during a clash on the occassion of the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A lamb feeds her baby beside a security check point in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 21, 2017. Picture taken May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A man covers his head as he crosses a road during heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Commuters ride on a trishaw through a water-logged road after heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A jogger runs on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Men exercise on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, India, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Labourers pull a plastic sheet loaded with saplings to plant them in a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A woman checks her mobile phone at a traffic junction in Kolkata, India July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People attend the funeral of Kifayat Ahmad Khanday, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, in Bamnoo Village in south Kashmir�s Pulwama District, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People salvage their belongings from the rubble of a residential house which according to local media was damaged during a gunbattle between militants and Indian security forces, in Bamnoo Village in south Kashmir�s Pulwama District, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A woman shouts during a protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Mumbai, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A woman shouts during a protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Mumbai, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Artists wait to perform on the last day of the week-long celebration of Lord Jagannath's "Rath Yatra", or the chariot procession, in Kolkata, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A farmer listens to speaker during a protest, demanding complete debt waiver of farmers across the country and good rates for their crops, in New Delhi, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A demonstrator holds placards during a protest against what the demonstrators say recent mob lynching of Muslims and Dalits who were accused of possessing beef, in Ahmedabad, India July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam perform �havan� (traditional fire ritual) during Hindu festival of Guru Purnima, which is observed to pay respects to one's "guru" or teacher who symbolises the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar, believed to be the creators of the universe, in Ahmedabad, India, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam pray after performing �havan� (traditional fire ritual) during Hindu festival of Guru Purnima, which is observed to pay respects to one's "guru" or teacher who symbolises the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar, believed to be the creators of the universe, in Ahmedabad, India, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against what the demonstrators say recent mob lynching of Muslims and Dalits who were accused of possessing beef, in Ahmedabad, India, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
