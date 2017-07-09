India This Week
A stone pelter throws a tear gas canister back at police during disturbances in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man rides his bicycle past a poster of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, during restrictions on the occasion of Wani's death anniversary, in Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A young girl peeps out from a window during a clash between protesters and Indian police on the occasion of the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more
A masked protetser throws pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian police officers during a clash on the occassion of the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 8, 2017....more
A lamb feeds her baby beside a security check point in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 21, 2017. Picture taken May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man covers his head as he crosses a road during heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Commuters ride on a trishaw through a water-logged road after heavy rain in Kolkata, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A jogger runs on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men exercise on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam, India, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Labourers pull a plastic sheet loaded with saplings to plant them in a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman checks her mobile phone at a traffic junction in Kolkata, India July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend the funeral of Kifayat Ahmad Khanday, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, in Bamnoo Village in south Kashmir�s Pulwama District, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People salvage their belongings from the rubble of a residential house which according to local media was damaged during a gunbattle between militants and Indian security forces, in Bamnoo Village in south Kashmir�s Pulwama District, July 4, 2017....more
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman shouts during a protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Mumbai, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman shouts during a protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Mumbai, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artists wait to perform on the last day of the week-long celebration of Lord Jagannath's "Rath Yatra", or the chariot procession, in Kolkata, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A farmer listens to speaker during a protest, demanding complete debt waiver of farmers across the country and good rates for their crops, in New Delhi, India July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds placards during a protest against what the demonstrators say recent mob lynching of Muslims and Dalits who were accused of possessing beef, in Ahmedabad, India July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam perform �havan� (traditional fire ritual) during Hindu festival of Guru Purnima, which is observed to pay respects to one's "guru" or teacher who symbolises the Hindu trinity of Brahma,...more
Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam pray after performing �havan� (traditional fire ritual) during Hindu festival of Guru Purnima, which is observed to pay respects to one's "guru" or teacher who symbolises the Hindu trinity of...more
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against what the demonstrators say recent mob lynching of Muslims and Dalits who were accused of possessing beef, in Ahmedabad, India, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
