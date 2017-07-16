India this week
A security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattle between police and militants on Monday in which seven Hindu pilgrims were killed, in Boateng village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, July 11,...more
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. Floods in India's northeast have killed at least 83 people and led to the death of three...more
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 14, 2017. The floods caused by torrential rains across the hilly states of Assam,...more
A worker carries a sack of potatoes at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man grabs the cheek of bouncer Mehrunnisha Shokat Ali at the dance floor of club Social in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2017. Mehrunnisha has been a bouncer for nearly a decade, and for the last three years, has done 10-hour night shifts at Social,...more
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An acrobat performs with lamps during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man casts a fishing net in a salt pan during rains in Mumbai, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. Picture taken July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 12, 2017. The overflowing Brahmaputra River has completely marooned the Kaziranga wildlife sanctuary in Assam, forcing animals to...more
A woman looks out from the windows of a house as Indian police attend an event at the martyrs' graveyard to mark "Martyrs' Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Masked demonstrators clash with the Indian police during a protest after the funeral of Sajad Ahmad Gilkar, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, during his...more
Activists of Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) shout slogans during a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on...more
A man holds a placard as he attends a protest against the killing of seven Hindu pilgrims in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People react as they hold tridents and shout slogans during a protest organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), against Pakistan after seven Hindu pilgrims were killed in a gunbattle that erupted in Kashmir on Monday, in Jammu...more
Boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artist makes an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Bengaluru, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Vendors selling marigold garlands rest in front of a wall with posters of Hindu deities at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee holds up his clothes after taking a dip in the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Nath Kovind, nominated presidential candidate of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is felicitated with a memento during a welcoming ceremony as part of his nation-wide tour, in Ahmedabad, India, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A kanwariya, or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva, wearing a T-shirt with a photograph of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, fills his pots with holy water from the river Ganga for the betterment of his family and the society, in...more
Traders holding placards bearing anti-GST messages, attend a protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, in Ahmedabad, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
ATTENTION � VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man who was injured after a bus he was travelling in skidded off a mountain road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir�s Ramban district, is rushed to a hospital for treatment in Jammu...more
