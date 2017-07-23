Edition:
India this week

A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Suraj Govind, 9, son of a farmer who according to a media release has committed suicide in Maharashtra, poses for a picture during a protest organized by various farmers� organizations demanding complete debt waiver and good rates for their crops, in New Delhi, July 19, 2017. The cap reads "My father has committed suicide". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A man lights a cigarette at a roadside stall in the old quarters of Delhi, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A firefighter breaks a glass window with a fire extinguisher in a multistorey office building following a fire, in Kolkata, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Women attend the funeral of Showkat Lohar, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, in Arwani, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A farmer from Tamil Nadu displays a skull, who he claims are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop Insurance scheme from the government, in New Delhi, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Visitors try jewellery during an exibhition in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2017. Picture taken July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Visitors look at jewellery during an exibhition in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2017. Picture taken July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Indian policemen stop Kashmiri women during a curfew in the downtown area of Srinagar July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Indian policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in the downtown area of Srinagar July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People attend a mass rally addressed by Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), to commemorate the deaths of 13 political party workers in 1993 who according to TMC party leaders were killed in a shooting by the police, in Kolkata, India, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People drive through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Workers balance on cables while installing new electrical lines on the outskirts of New Delhi, India June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Girls push a bicycle through a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Ahmedabad, India, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
