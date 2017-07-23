India this week
A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Suraj Govind, 9, son of a farmer who according to a media release has committed suicide in Maharashtra, poses for a picture during a protest organized by various farmers� organizations demanding complete debt waiver and good rates for their crops, in...more
A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man lights a cigarette at a roadside stall in the old quarters of Delhi, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A firefighter breaks a glass window with a fire extinguisher in a multistorey office building following a fire, in Kolkata, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women attend the funeral of Showkat Lohar, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, in Arwani, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A farmer from Tamil Nadu displays a skull, who he claims are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop Insurance scheme from the government, in New Delhi, July 17, 2017....more
Visitors try jewellery during an exibhition in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2017. Picture taken July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Visitors look at jewellery during an exibhition in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2017. Picture taken July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian policemen stop Kashmiri women during a curfew in the downtown area of Srinagar July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in the downtown area of Srinagar July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People attend a mass rally addressed by Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), to commemorate the deaths of 13 political party workers in 1993 who according to TMC party leaders were killed in a...more
People drive through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers balance on cables while installing new electrical lines on the outskirts of New Delhi, India June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Girls push a bicycle through a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Ahmedabad, India, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
