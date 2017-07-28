India this week
Soldiers stand in rain during the swearing in ceremony of India's new President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman of Devipujak tribe scatters rose petals on the grave of her deceased family members at a graveyard during Diwaso festival in which people decorate graves, pray and offer gifts to deceased relatives, in Ahmedabad, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more
A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim pilgrim sits inside a bus as she leaves for the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, in Srinagar July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian soldier stands guard during the swearing in ceremony of India's new President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Firefighters and rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in the suburbs of Mumbai, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People stand on the promenade along the flooded Sabarmati river after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim pilgrim waves towards his relatives before leaving for the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, in Guwahati, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man checks his mobile phone as he stands in a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru,...more
