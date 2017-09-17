India this week
A Hindu priest worships in front of weapons belonging to India's Tripura State Rifles during the Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Agartala, India, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Family members of a taxi driver offer prayer in front of their taxi during the Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Kolkata, India, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls which they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop insurance scheme from the government, in New...more
Performers dressed in traditional attire rehearse for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Performers dressed in traditional attire rehearse for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise hands after the groundbreaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe uses headphones to listen to a speech during the ground breaking ceremony for a high-speed rail project in Ahmedabad, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against what demonstrators say are the killing of the Rohingya people in Myanmar, in New Delhi, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, tie a garland made of cotton thread to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards a wooden pillar as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man waits for a bus at a station in New Delhi, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women walk past a billboard featuring Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of Abe�s visit, in Ahmedabad, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman carrying a child stands at the door of her partially submerged house in a flood-affected village in Sonitpur district in Assam, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman prepares food outside her partially submerged house in a flood-affected village in Sonitpur district in Assam, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman fetches water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Sonitpur district in Assam, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People hold placards during a protest rally against what they say are killings of Rohingya people in Myanmar, in Kolkata, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People shout slogans as they are stopped by police during a protest rally against what they say are killings of Rohingya people in Myanmar, in Kolkata, India September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
