India this week

Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls which they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop insurance scheme from the government, in New Delhi, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

