Pictures | Sun Sep 24, 2017 | 10:40am IST

India this week

An artisan adorns a gold saree, a traditional Indian women cloth, on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, at a temporary platform called pandal, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout anti-government slogans during a protest against rising petrol prices, in Ahmedabad, India, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, is seen in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A boy carries the head of an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Chandigarh, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, speaks during a convocation at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, India, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - India Team's Practice Session - Indore, India � September 23, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli waits for his turn to bat in the nets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A delivery boy pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains at a residential colony in Mumbai, India September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Performers dressed in traditional attire pose before performing Garba, a traditional folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (R) celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Steven Smith. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Students pray during a ceremony to mark International Peace Day in Ahmedabad, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A tattoo sketched on the back of a woman is pictured in preparations for Garba, a traditional folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers during "Pitra Paksha", a period of sixteen days when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Artisans carry a glass fiber model of a woman which, according to the artisans, will be used to decorate a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Guwahati, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
An electrician hangs decorative lights on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Hindus gather to perform Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges river on the first day of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Allahabad, India, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
People take pictures with their mobile phones at a temporary platform called pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
