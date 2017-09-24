India this week
An artisan adorns a gold saree, a traditional Indian women cloth, on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, at a temporary platform called pandal, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout anti-government slogans during a protest against rising petrol prices, in Ahmedabad, India, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, is seen in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar...more
A boy carries the head of an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Chandigarh, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, speaks during a convocation at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, India, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - India v Australia - India Team's Practice Session - Indore, India � September 23, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli waits for his turn to bat in the nets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A delivery boy pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains at a residential colony in Mumbai, India September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Performers dressed in traditional attire pose before performing Garba, a traditional folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (R) celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Steven Smith. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students pray during a ceremony to mark International Peace Day in Ahmedabad, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A tattoo sketched on the back of a woman is pictured in preparations for Garba, a traditional folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers during "Pitra Paksha", a period of sixteen days when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Artisans carry a glass fiber model of a woman which, according to the artisans, will be used to decorate a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Guwahati, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An electrician hangs decorative lights on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindus gather to perform Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, India September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges river on the first day of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Allahabad, India, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People take pictures with their mobile phones at a temporary platform called pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Jewish New Year
Jewish faithful around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah.
Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel
The Movement Hotel, housed inside what was once the Netherlands' most notorious prison, is staffed and run by asylum-seekers.
Monsoon rains lash Mumbai
Heavy rains brought India's financial capital Mumbai to a grinding halt. Here are our photos.
Mahalaya in India
The auspicious day of 'Mahalaya' was observed in various parts of India today.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.