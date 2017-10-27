Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 27, 2017 | 1:30pm IST

India this week

A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People watch as rescue workers and firemen try to douse a fire which broke out in a slum area in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Rescue workers and firemen try to douse a fire which broke out in a slum area in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Indian army soldiers try to control the candidates who will participate in the army recruitment drive in Chandigarh, India, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A relative of Yasmeena, a woman who according to local media was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama district, mourns during her funeral in Khonmoh, south of Srinagar October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
An Indian policewoman officer salutes as another holds her weapon during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi, India, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second One Day International Match - Pune, India, October 25, 2017 - New Zealand's Colin Munro is bowled. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A Hindu woman steps over children in a ritual seeking blessings for the children from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second One Day International Match - Pune, India, October 25, 2017 - India's Dinesh Karthik dives successfully to make his crease past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tom Latham. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
