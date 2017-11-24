Edition:
Pictures | Fri Nov 24, 2017 | 2:45pm IST

India this week

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A runner wearing a face mask looks on as he takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Girls look at the carcass of an elephant after it was hit by a train while crossing a railway track, according to forest officials, in Thakurkuchi village on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Members of Army Service Corps (ASC) "Tornadoes", the motorcycle display team of the Indian army, fall as they attempt to create a world record for most men on a single moving motorcycle at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
A taxi driver covers his face as a municipal worker fumigates a market to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Members of Rajput community attend a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH An unidentified man fires his pistol next to the body of Adil Rashid Chopan, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces on Monday in Seer village, during his funeral procession at Lurrow village in Kashmir's Tral town November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Women react as they attend the funeral procession of Adil Rashid Chopan, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces on Monday in Seer village, at Lurrow village in Kashmir's Tral town November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A man reads a newspaper next to marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Shima (in red) mourns next to the body of her husband Sudip Datta Bhowmik, a local journalist, who according to local media was shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles trooper on Tuesday, in Agartala, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pose after lighting candles in a formation of the map of Gujarat during an election campaign ahead of the state's assembly elections in Ahmedabad, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
A demonstrator drags burning tyres during a day-long strike to protest against the killing of Sudip Datta Bhowmik, a local journalist, who according to local media was shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles trooper on Tuesday, in Agartala, India November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Artists play drums and trumpets during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colourful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Members of Rajput community chant slogans as they protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
A boy covers his face with a woollen hat on the banks of the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
