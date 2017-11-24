India this week
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A runner wearing a face mask looks on as he takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Girls look at the carcass of an elephant after it was hit by a train while crossing a railway track, according to forest officials, in Thakurkuchi village on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Members of Army Service Corps (ASC) "Tornadoes", the motorcycle display team of the Indian army, fall as they attempt to create a world record for most men on a single moving motorcycle at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India, November...more
A taxi driver covers his face as a municipal worker fumigates a market to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kolkata, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of Rajput community attend a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH An unidentified man fires his pistol next to the body of Adil Rashid Chopan, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security...more
Women react as they attend the funeral procession of Adil Rashid Chopan, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces on Monday in Seer village, at Lurrow village in Kashmir's Tral town...more
A man reads a newspaper next to marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shima (in red) mourns next to the body of her husband Sudip Datta Bhowmik, a local journalist, who according to local media was shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles trooper on Tuesday, in Agartala, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pose after lighting candles in a formation of the map of Gujarat during an election campaign ahead of the state's assembly elections in Ahmedabad, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator drags burning tyres during a day-long strike to protest against the killing of Sudip Datta Bhowmik, a local journalist, who according to local media was shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles trooper on Tuesday, in Agartala, India...more
Artists play drums and trumpets during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colourful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India, November 20, 2017....more
Members of Rajput community chant slogans as they protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy covers his face with a woollen hat on the banks of the Yamuna river in Delhi, India, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
