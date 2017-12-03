India this week
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums in front of the Gateway of India during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they hold their rifles during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic, that's believed to be hair from the beard of the Islamic prophet Mohammed, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar...more
Boys play with rubber tyres on the banks of the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man places a placard as he prepares a message during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man in a shawl sits on a handcart at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Policemen guide their elephants to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A policeman fires a teargas shell to disperse the residents, as police arrives to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A policeman guides his elephant to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, India, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Labourers stand as they wait for work at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Laundry is seen hanging on the windows of a residential building in Mumbai, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Pictures of the month: November
Our top photos from the past month.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.