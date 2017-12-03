Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 3, 2017 | 12:50pm IST

India this week

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums in front of the Gateway of India during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums in front of the Gateway of India during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums in front of the Gateway of India during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 22
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they hold their rifles during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they hold their rifles during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they hold their rifles during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 22
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2017
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
3 / 22
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 22
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
5 / 22
Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
6 / 22
A woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
A woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 22
Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic, that's believed to be hair from the beard of the Islamic prophet Mohammed, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic, that's believed to be hair from the beard of the Islamic prophet Mohammed, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar...more

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic, that's believed to be hair from the beard of the Islamic prophet Mohammed, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
8 / 22
Boys play with rubber tyres on the banks of the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Boys play with rubber tyres on the banks of the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Boys play with rubber tyres on the banks of the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
9 / 22
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
10 / 22
A man places a placard as he prepares a message during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man places a placard as he prepares a message during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A man places a placard as he prepares a message during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 22
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 22
A man in a shawl sits on a handcart at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man in a shawl sits on a handcart at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A man in a shawl sits on a handcart at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
13 / 22
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
14 / 22
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
15 / 22
Policemen guide their elephants to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Policemen guide their elephants to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Policemen guide their elephants to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
16 / 22
A policeman fires a teargas shell to disperse the residents, as police arrives to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A policeman fires a teargas shell to disperse the residents, as police arrives to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A policeman fires a teargas shell to disperse the residents, as police arrives to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
17 / 22
A policeman guides his elephant to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A policeman guides his elephant to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A policeman guides his elephant to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
18 / 22
Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, India, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, India, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, India, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
19 / 22
Labourers stand as they wait for work at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Labourers stand as they wait for work at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Labourers stand as they wait for work at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
20 / 22
Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Women cry after police demolished their huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
21 / 22
Laundry is seen hanging on the windows of a residential building in Mumbai, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Laundry is seen hanging on the windows of a residential building in Mumbai, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Laundry is seen hanging on the windows of a residential building in Mumbai, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

02 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

02 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

02 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

02 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this past year.

Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the past month.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast