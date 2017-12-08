India this week
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A supporter carries overhead a model of lotus, the election symbol of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), as he arrives to attend a campaign meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Kalol...more
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Srinagar December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in...more
A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Srinagar December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man reads a newspaper on an intercity train in New Delhi, India, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man applies finishing touches to a Santa Claus model at a workshop ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, India, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, speaks to students at a school in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member from Indian Army's Military Police performs a daredevil stunt during a Military literature festival in Chandigarh, India, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A member from Indian Army's Military Police performs a daredevil stunt during a Military literature festival in Chandigarh, India, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman gets an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) painted in her hair at a parlor to promote voting ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
London Mayor Sadiq Khan (C) visits the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslims sit outside a mosque as they observe a black day marking the 25th anniversary of the razing of a 16th century Babri mosque by a Hindu mob in the town of Ayodhya, India December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
People take photographs of a large wave caused by Cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman cries next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam...more
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral procession of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district...more
Women mourn during the funeral procession of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district December 5, 2017....more
Vehicles drive through smog in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
An Indian Navy member attends a military exercise during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women belonging to the Jain community walk through a street to collect food from local residents living in nearby areas, during early morning in Ahmedabad, India, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian Navy member attends Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carries his bicycle through a paddy field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People wash clothes on the banks of the river Brahmaputra on a foggy winter morning in Guwahati, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan (C) leaves after attending the funeral of Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Sri Lanka- Third Test Match - Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi - December 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka players, wearing face masks, celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Stringer
