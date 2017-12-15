Edition:
India this week

A boy and a woman are wrapped in a shawl as they sit at a bus terminal on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A boy and a woman are wrapped in a shawl as they sit at a bus terminal on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Friday, December 15, 2017
A boy and a woman are wrapped in a shawl as they sit at a bus terminal on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, December 14, 2017
Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Schoolchildren celebrate 57th birthday of chimpanzee Rita, who according to local media is the oldest living chimpanzee in the country, at a zoological park in New Delhi, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Schoolchildren celebrate 57th birthday of chimpanzee Rita, who according to local media is the oldest living chimpanzee in the country, at a zoological park in New Delhi, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Thursday, December 14, 2017
Schoolchildren celebrate 57th birthday of chimpanzee Rita, who according to local media is the oldest living chimpanzee in the country, at a zoological park in New Delhi, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A vendor sells Christmas goodies on a street in Mumbai, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A vendor sells Christmas goodies on a street in Mumbai, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Thursday, December 14, 2017
A vendor sells Christmas goodies on a street in Mumbai, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An Indian army soldier demonstrates his skills with his horse during the "Vijay Diwas", a ceremony to celebrate the liberation of Bangladesh by the Indian Armed Forces on December 16 in 1971, in Kolkata, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An Indian army soldier demonstrates his skills with his horse during the "Vijay Diwas", a ceremony to celebrate the liberation of Bangladesh by the Indian Armed Forces on December 16 in 1971, in Kolkata, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, December 14, 2017
An Indian army soldier demonstrates his skills with his horse during the "Vijay Diwas", a ceremony to celebrate the liberation of Bangladesh by the Indian Armed Forces on December 16 in 1971, in Kolkata, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A polling official checks serial numbers on Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines at a distribution centre ahead of the final phase of voting in Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A polling official checks serial numbers on Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines at a distribution centre ahead of the final phase of voting in Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A polling official checks serial numbers on Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines at a distribution centre ahead of the final phase of voting in Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys play after a snowfall on the outskirts in Srinagar December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Boys play after a snowfall on the outskirts in Srinagar December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Boys play after a snowfall on the outskirts in Srinagar December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Wednesday, December 13, 2017
A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Guwahati, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Forest officials rescue a female leopard from a dry well after tranquilising it, at a residential area in Guwahati, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Forest officials rescue a female leopard from a dry well after tranquilising it, at a residential area in Guwahati, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Forest officials rescue a female leopard from a dry well after tranquilising it, at a residential area in Guwahati, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters from a sea-plane on the Sabarmati river on the last day of campaigning ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters from a sea-plane on the Sabarmati river on the last day of campaigning ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters from a sea-plane on the Sabarmati river on the last day of campaigning ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A woman prays as she touches the carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Flowers are seen placed by people on a carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Flowers are seen placed by people on a carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Flowers are seen placed by people on a carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An excavator places the carcasses of two elephants, who according to forest officials were electrocuted early morning in a paddy field, for their burial at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

An excavator places the carcasses of two elephants, who according to forest officials were electrocuted early morning in a paddy field, for their burial at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
An excavator places the carcasses of two elephants, who according to forest officials were electrocuted early morning in a paddy field, for their burial at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) hold placards and an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) hold placards and an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, December 11, 2017
Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) hold placards and an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Activists from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in New Delhi, against the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Activists from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in New Delhi, against the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Activists from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in New Delhi, against the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man swims in the waters of the Arabian Sea amidst a flock of seagulls in Mumbai, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man swims in the waters of the Arabian Sea amidst a flock of seagulls in Mumbai, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A man swims in the waters of the Arabian Sea amidst a flock of seagulls in Mumbai, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy jumps during a snowfall in Tangmarg town, in Kashmir December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A boy jumps during a snowfall in Tangmarg town, in Kashmir December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A boy jumps during a snowfall in Tangmarg town, in Kashmir December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 11, 2017
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi, Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, is garlanded by supporters during an election campaign meeting ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections, in Dakor, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Rahul Gandhi, Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, is garlanded by supporters during an election campaign meeting ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections, in Dakor, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, December 10, 2017
Rahul Gandhi, Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, is garlanded by supporters during an election campaign meeting ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections, in Dakor, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers from India's main opposition Congress Party celebrate after the party announced Rahul Gandhi as its president outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Workers from India's main opposition Congress Party celebrate after the party announced Rahul Gandhi as its president outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 11, 2017
Workers from India's main opposition Congress Party celebrate after the party announced Rahul Gandhi as its president outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona kicks a ball as he attends a workshop with school students in Kadambagachi village, West Bengal, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona kicks a ball as he attends a workshop with school students in Kadambagachi village, West Bengal, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona kicks a ball as he attends a workshop with school students in Kadambagachi village, West Bengal, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona waves his jacket during a charity event for cancer-affected patients in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona waves his jacket during a charity event for cancer-affected patients in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, December 11, 2017
Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona waves his jacket during a charity event for cancer-affected patients in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona kisses the forehead of a patient during a charity event for cancer-affected patients in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona kisses the forehead of a patient during a charity event for cancer-affected patients in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, December 11, 2017
Argentina's soccer legend Diego Maradona kisses the forehead of a patient during a charity event for cancer-affected patients in Kolkata, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man wears a mask on a cold winter morning in Jammu December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man wears a mask on a cold winter morning in Jammu December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, December 11, 2017
A man wears a mask on a cold winter morning in Jammu December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, outside the hotel where Yi is staying, in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, outside the hotel where Yi is staying, in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 11, 2017
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, outside the hotel where Yi is staying, in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, outside the hotel where Yi is staying, in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, outside the hotel where Yi is staying, in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 11, 2017
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, outside the hotel where Yi is staying, in New Delhi, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants dance during Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk, which promotes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender rights, in Kolkata, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Participants dance during Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk, which promotes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender rights, in Kolkata, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, December 10, 2017
Participants dance during Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk, which promotes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender rights, in Kolkata, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
