India this week
A veiled Muslim woman holds a placard during a protest, organised by various religious organisations, against the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in New Delhi, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Amit Shah (bottom), president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man takes bath on a terrace of a wholesale spice market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more
People climb on trees to watch the funeral procession of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December...more
An "anti-smog gun", a machine that sprays atomised water into the air to reduce pollution, is pictured during its trial run organised by the Department of Environment and Delhi Pollution Control Committee at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India,...more
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A high rise residential building is seen next to a slum in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker walks on an under construction footbridge amidst smog in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks along a road on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man paddles a home-made boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man decorates interiors of a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl cries as her mother combs her hair outside their home on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Students look on as they participate in the "Voice of Unity" programme organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, India December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Claus during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist painted to look like a tiger walks towards the stage to perform during a cultural event in Bengaluru, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Two women light candles outside a church on the Christmas eve in Chandigarh, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
