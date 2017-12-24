Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 24, 2017 | 11:25pm IST

India this week

A veiled Muslim woman holds a placard during a protest, organised by various religious organisations, against the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in New Delhi, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A veiled Muslim woman holds a placard during a protest, organised by various religious organisations, against the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in New Delhi, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
A veiled Muslim woman holds a placard during a protest, organised by various religious organisations, against the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in New Delhi, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 21
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 21
Amit Shah (bottom), president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Amit Shah (bottom), president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Amit Shah (bottom), president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
3 / 21
A man takes bath on a terrace of a wholesale spice market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man takes bath on a terrace of a wholesale spice market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A man takes bath on a terrace of a wholesale spice market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
4 / 21
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 21
People climb on trees to watch the funeral procession of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People climb on trees to watch the funeral procession of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
People climb on trees to watch the funeral procession of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 21
An "anti-smog gun", a machine that sprays atomised water into the air to reduce pollution, is pictured during its trial run organised by the Department of Environment and Delhi Pollution Control Committee at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

An "anti-smog gun", a machine that sprays atomised water into the air to reduce pollution, is pictured during its trial run organised by the Department of Environment and Delhi Pollution Control Committee at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
An "anti-smog gun", a machine that sprays atomised water into the air to reduce pollution, is pictured during its trial run organised by the Department of Environment and Delhi Pollution Control Committee at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
7 / 21
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave as they participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
8 / 21
A high rise residential building is seen next to a slum in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A high rise residential building is seen next to a slum in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A high rise residential building is seen next to a slum in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 21
A worker walks on an under construction footbridge amidst smog in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker walks on an under construction footbridge amidst smog in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A worker walks on an under construction footbridge amidst smog in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 21
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 21
A man walks along a road on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man walks along a road on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
A man walks along a road on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
12 / 21
A man paddles a home-made boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man paddles a home-made boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
A man paddles a home-made boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 21
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 21
India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 21
A man decorates interiors of a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man decorates interiors of a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
A man decorates interiors of a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 21
A girl cries as her mother combs her hair outside their home on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A girl cries as her mother combs her hair outside their home on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
A girl cries as her mother combs her hair outside their home on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 21
Students look on as they participate in the "Voice of Unity" programme organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, India December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Students look on as they participate in the "Voice of Unity" programme organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, India December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 23, 2017
Students look on as they participate in the "Voice of Unity" programme organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, India December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 21
A woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Claus during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Claus during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, December 23, 2017
A woman takes a selfie with a man dressed as Santa Claus during a parade as part of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 21
An artist painted to look like a tiger walks towards the stage to perform during a cultural event in Bengaluru, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An artist painted to look like a tiger walks towards the stage to perform during a cultural event in Bengaluru, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, December 24, 2017
An artist painted to look like a tiger walks towards the stage to perform during a cultural event in Bengaluru, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
20 / 21
Two women light candles outside a church on the Christmas eve in Chandigarh, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Two women light candles outside a church on the Christmas eve in Chandigarh, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, December 24, 2017
Two women light candles outside a church on the Christmas eve in Chandigarh, India, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Cold wave in India

Cold wave in India

Next Slideshows

Cold wave in India

Cold wave in India

Temperatures continue to drop steadily as winter cold wave sweeps across India.

24 Dec 2017
Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

23 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

22 Dec 2017
Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

21 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ringing in Christmas

Ringing in Christmas

'Tis the time to be merry. Frames capturing Christmas in India.

Cold wave in India

Temperatures continue to drop steadily as winter cold wave sweeps across India.

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the last week.

Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra

Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra

The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast